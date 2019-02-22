Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard Steel & Partners
12-14 CITY ROAD
Winchester, Hampshire SO23 8SG
(196) 286-2333
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
14:30
Wessex Vale Crematorium
Bubb Lane
West End SO30 2HL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Marchington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Marchington

Notice Condolences

Joan Marchington Notice
MARCHINGTON Joan
(nee Pickering) Passed away on
11th February 2019.

Much loved wife of John Marchington
and beloved mum to Dawn and Colin.

As Joan now lives in Hampshire,
the funeral will be at Wessex Vale Crematorium, Bubb Lane, West End SO30 2HL on Thursday 28th February at 2.30 pm

The family have requested no
flowers please and any donations
to go to 'Young Epilepsy'
c/o Richard Steel & Partners, Alderman House, 12-14 City Road Winchester SO23 8SD
or via rsponline.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.