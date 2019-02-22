|
MARCHINGTON Joan
(nee Pickering) Passed away on
11th February 2019.
Much loved wife of John Marchington
and beloved mum to Dawn and Colin.
As Joan now lives in Hampshire,
the funeral will be at Wessex Vale Crematorium, Bubb Lane, West End SO30 2HL on Thursday 28th February at 2.30 pm
The family have requested no
flowers please and any donations
to go to 'Young Epilepsy'
c/o Richard Steel & Partners, Alderman House, 12-14 City Road Winchester SO23 8SD
or via rsponline.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
