Jim Bradley

Jim Bradley Notice
Bradley Jim Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 12th October 2019. Jim, aged 77 years, of Buxton.
The beloved husband to Sheila,
a much loved dad to Ellie and
father-in-law to Darren. A precious grandad to Elysia and Yasmin and
a dear brother to Norman and Doreen
and brother-in-law to Joan.
Jim was a founder member and stalwart of Buxton Athletic Club and will be sadly missed by all his family
and friends. Family flowers only please; donations if so desired to The Christie.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 31st October at 10.00am at Macclesfield Crematorium.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton Tel 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 18, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.