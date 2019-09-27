Home

Jeremy Unsworth (Funeral Service) (New Mills, High Peak)
67 Church Road
High Peak, Derbyshire SK22 4NU
01663 742772
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00
Macclesfield Crematorium
Jillian Holland Notice
Holland Jillian Irene Suddenly in hospital on the 19th September 2019.
Jill, aged 78 years,
of New Mills.
The dearly loved wife of Alex,
loving mum of Nigel, Chris and Karl, dear mother in law of Hazel, Jan and Karen and a devoted grandma
and great grandma.
Service will take place
on Friday 4th October at
Macclesfield Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to Dementia UK and may be sent care of
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services.
67 Church rd, New Mills.
tel 01663 742772
www.jeremyunsworthfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019
