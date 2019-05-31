Home

POWERED BY

Services
David H Smith Funeral Directors inc Mellor & Smith Ltd (Buxton)
3 Fairfield Road
Buxton, Derbyshire SK17 7DN
01298 77703
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Travis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Travis

Notice Condolences

Jennifer Travis Notice
TRAVIS Jennifer At rest on Monday 20th May at home in New Mills in the loving care of her family Jen (retired Nursing Sister at local
care homes).
Devoted wife of Roy, much loved
and loving mum of David, Sue,
Helen and Anna, a dear mum in law,
nana, great nana and beloved sister
to Judy and her family.
Funeral Wednesday 5th June.
Service at Low Leighton Methodist
Church, New Mills at 10.30am
followed by private cremation.
Will friends wishing to attend
kindly meet at the church.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may
be sent to Blythe House Hospice.
Inquires to :-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors,
Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road,
Buxton. Tel. (01298) 77703
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.