TRAVIS Jennifer At rest on Monday 20th May at home in New Mills in the loving care of her family Jen (retired Nursing Sister at local
care homes).
Devoted wife of Roy, much loved
and loving mum of David, Sue,
Helen and Anna, a dear mum in law,
nana, great nana and beloved sister
to Judy and her family.
Funeral Wednesday 5th June.
Service at Low Leighton Methodist
Church, New Mills at 10.30am
followed by private cremation.
Will friends wishing to attend
kindly meet at the church.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may
be sent to Blythe House Hospice.
Inquires to :-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors,
Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road,
Buxton. Tel. (01298) 77703
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 31, 2019
