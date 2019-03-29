|
|
|
WILSON Jean Daniel and all the family would like to take this opportunity to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind messages of sympathy, cards and donations to Ashgate Hospice received in memory of Jean.
Thank you also to Rev Carl Edwards for the lovely service, to the staff at
The Blazing Rag for the excellent buffet and lastly to Daniel Barton and
Annette Walker at Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors for their help with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
