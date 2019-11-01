|
|
|
ROWARTH Jean On 23rd October 2019, Jean of Tideswell passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family aged 91 years.
Beloved mum of the late Kathleen Mary, Loving Gran of Catherine, Rachel, Samantha, Richard & Michael and a dear great granny.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service at St. John The Baptist Church, Tideswell on Wednesday
13th November at 11.00am followed by burial.
Please could those attending wear
a hint of green in memory of Jean, family flowers only please and donations for Tideswell Surgery and Ashgate Hospice can be given in church or sent to
J W & J Mettam Ltd,
Ambrose House, Granby Croft,
Bakewell DE45 1ET
www.mettamfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019