|
|
|
GILMAN JEAN
née NORTON Passed away in the
dedicated care of
Abbey Meadow Nursing Home
on Sunday 10th February 2019
aged 86 years, after a long illness so bravely borne and with dignity,
her family by her side.
Beloved Wife of the late Les Gilman.
Loving Mum of Lynne and Ian.
Devoted Sister, Grandma
and Great-Grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Harpur Hill Methodist Chapel on Wednesday 6th March 2019 at 2pm followed by committal at
Macclesfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made to Harpur Hill Methodist Chapel.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
25 High Street, Macclesfield.
Tel: 01625 422583
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More