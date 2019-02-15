Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeremy Unsworth (Funeral Service) (New Mills, High Peak)
67 Church Road
High Peak, Derbyshire SK22 4NU
01663 742772
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Berry

Notice Condolences

Jean Berry Notice
BERRY Edith "Jean" Jean, aged 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, 6th February 2019, in Stepping Hill Hospital.
Mum, you will be sadly missed but we take comfort in the thought that Dad, Ronnie and Didi are waiting to hold
and love you. Sleep well. All our love,
Ange, Tony and Keith, your devoted daughter and sons.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, 21st February at Stockport Crematorium (Rowan Chapel)
at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services, 67 Church Road,
New Mills, High Peak, SK22 4NU.
Tel: 01663 742772.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.