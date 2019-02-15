|
|
|
BERRY Edith "Jean" Jean, aged 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, 6th February 2019, in Stepping Hill Hospital.
Mum, you will be sadly missed but we take comfort in the thought that Dad, Ronnie and Didi are waiting to hold
and love you. Sleep well. All our love,
Ange, Tony and Keith, your devoted daughter and sons.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday, 21st February at Stockport Crematorium (Rowan Chapel)
at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services, 67 Church Road,
New Mills, High Peak, SK22 4NU.
Tel: 01663 742772.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
