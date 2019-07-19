Home

Jeremy Unsworth (Funeral Service) (New Mills, High Peak)
67 Church Road
High Peak, Derbyshire SK22 4NU
01663 742772
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
13:00
St George's Church
New Mills
Celebration of Life
Following Services
New Mills Parish Hall
Janet Little Notice
LITTLE Janet
(Nee Ford) Passed away peacefully at Goyt Valley House, New Mills on 10th July 2019,
aged 89 years.
A much loved and sadly missed Mum, Grandma, Great Grandma and Aunty.
Funeral service will be held at
St George's Church, New Mills on Thursday 25th July at 1pm and all welcome afterwards at New Mills Parish Hall to celebrate Janet's life.
Family flowers only please and,
if desired, all donations in memory of Janet for Goyt Valley House may be given by retiring collection after
the service, or by sending to
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services,
67 Church Road, New Mills, High Peak, SK22 4NU. Telephone 01663 742772.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on July 19, 2019
