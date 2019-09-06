|
Richer Ivy
nee Robinson (94 years old)
Former employee of Otter Controls.
Sadly passed away peacefully on Tuesday 27th August 2019.
Beloved wife of Les (98 years old)
and loved by all her family.
Funeral service and burial at
St. Michael and All Angels Church, Taddington on Friday 20th September 2019 at 1.00pm.
Close family flowers only please, donations in lieu of to The Salvation Army, these may be given at the service or sent c/o G. E. Simnett & Family Funeral Directors Ltd
Telephone: 01332 690211
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019