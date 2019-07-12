|
Plant Irene Passed away at home on the 30th June 2019, aged 95.
Irene of Chapel-en-le-Frith, formerly of Buxton.
Wife of the late Ted, loving Mother to Wendy and Son-in-law Leon.
Beloved Grandmother to all her grandchildren & great grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her family.
The funeral will take place at Macclesfield Crematorium,
on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at 11.20am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to J.T.Howe Funerals,
49 Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith, SK23 0HP. Tel: 01298 938120.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on July 12, 2019