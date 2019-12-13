|
LONGDEN Irene Passed away peacefully in a nursing home in Chapel-en-le-Frith after a long illness. Irene, aged 80 years of Whaley Bridge. The loving wife of Geoff, a dear mum
to Toni and Lesley, mother-in-law to
Neil and a devoted nana to Charlie
and Annie and a great nana.
The funeral service is to take place
at St James's Church, Taxal on Tuesday
17th December at 1.30 pm followed by
committal at Stockport Crematorium
(Cypress Chapel) at 3.00 pm.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired to Whitestones Care
Home and Dementia UK.
All donations and enquiries to
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services, The Courtyard, Market Street,
Whaley Bridge, High Peak, SK23 7LP.
Tel: 01663 732064.
