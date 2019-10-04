Home

Bell Irene (Janette) Passed away peacefully in
The Gables Care Home, Buxton on Thursday 26th September 2019. Janette, aged 87 years.
A beloved wife to Jim, a loving mum,
mother-in-law and grandma.
The funeral service will take place
at Macclesfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 15th October 2019 at 12 noon. Family flowers only please; donations
if so desired to RNLI.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton Tel. 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019
