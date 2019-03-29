Home

David H Smith Funeral Directors inc Mellor & Smith Ltd (Buxton)
3 Fairfield Road
Buxton, Derbyshire SK17 7DN
01298 77703
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
Macclesfield Crematorium
Ida Bardocz Notice
Bardocz Ida (nee Gratton) At peace on Tuesday
19th March at
The Branksome Care Home,
Ida of Buxton.
Beloved and much loved wife of Les
and a very dear friend who
will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at Macclesfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd April at 10.40am.
Family flowers only please.
Further inquiries to:- Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton.
Tel. (01298) 77703 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
