Bardocz Ida (nee Gratton) At peace on Tuesday
19th March at
The Branksome Care Home,
Ida of Buxton.
Beloved and much loved wife of Les
and a very dear friend who
will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at Macclesfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd April at 10.40am.
Family flowers only please.
Further inquiries to:- Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton.
Tel. (01298) 77703 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
