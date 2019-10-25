|
HARDY Harry Peacefully at Haddon Hall Care Home on Saturday 12th October 2019,
aged 93 years.
Devoted husband of the
late Edith Helen Hardy.
Funeral Service will be held at Wilmslow United Reformed Church on Monday 4th November 2019 at 12:30pm followed by burial at
Wilmslow Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to
'British Heart Foundation'.
All donations and enquiries to
Albert R Slack Ltd Funeral Directors,
84 South Oak Lane, Wilmslow,
Cheshire SK9 6AT.
Tel:01625 525063.
www.cheshirefunerals.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019