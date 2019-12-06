|
Ford Grant Passed away in Stepping Hill Hospital on Wednesday
27th November 2019.
Grant, aged 68 years, of Whaley Bridge, the beloved husband to Gillian,
a loving dad to Edward and James, a precious grandad to Oliver and Meave.
A dear brother to Patrick and Jane.
Family flowers only. Any donations
will be split between the following charities: Whaley Bridge Cricket Club; Whaley Bridge Football Club and
Derbyshire Youth Motorcycle Club.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton Tel 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019