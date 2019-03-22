|
Bolt Gill Suddenly on February 22nd 2019 at her home in Waterfall, Gillian (Gill), aged 70 years (formerly of C.R & G. Bolt,
florists of Terrace Road, Buxton),
the dearly loved wife of Colin,
much loved and missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral Monday March 25th,
Service and Cremation at Carmountside Crematorium at 3pm.
Will relatives and friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the crematorium. Flowers may be sent or
donations, if desired, to
The Midlands Air Ambulance.
Inquiries to S. Sigley & Sons,
Funeral Directors, Leek,
Tel. 01538 382048.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
