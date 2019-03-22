Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel Sigley & Sons
Lyndhurst House, Queen Street
Leek, Staffordshire ST13 6LS
(153) 838-2048
Resources
More Obituaries for Gill Bolt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gill Bolt

Notice Condolences

Gill Bolt Notice
Bolt Gill Suddenly on February 22nd 2019 at her home in Waterfall, Gillian (Gill), aged 70 years (formerly of C.R & G. Bolt,
florists of Terrace Road, Buxton),
the dearly loved wife of Colin,
much loved and missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral Monday March 25th,
Service and Cremation at Carmountside Crematorium at 3pm.
Will relatives and friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the crematorium. Flowers may be sent or
donations, if desired, to
The Midlands Air Ambulance.
Inquiries to S. Sigley & Sons,
Funeral Directors, Leek,
Tel. 01538 382048.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.