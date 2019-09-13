|
|
|
MAIN Gilda Rosemary It is with great sadness that we announce that Gilda lost her bravely fought battle on Wednesday 4th September
at home peacefully in the presence of her loving family.
The devoted wife of Andrew, treasured daughter of Joan and the late George Mycock, dearly loved mum of Beverley, David, Colette, Trevor, Kelly, Kirsten, Imogen and a dearly missed sister who will be sadly missed but fondly remembered.
Funeral Friday 20th September. Service at Christ Church, Burbage at 11.30am followed by interment in the churchyard. Will friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the church.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Maggie's Centres.
For further details please contact:- Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, 3 Fairfield Road, Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 7DN. Telephone (01298) 77703 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019