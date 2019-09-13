Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gilda Main
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilda Main

Notice Condolences

Gilda Main Notice
MAIN Gilda Rosemary It is with great sadness that we announce that Gilda lost her bravely fought battle on Wednesday 4th September
at home peacefully in the presence of her loving family.
The devoted wife of Andrew, treasured daughter of Joan and the late George Mycock, dearly loved mum of Beverley, David, Colette, Trevor, Kelly, Kirsten, Imogen and a dearly missed sister who will be sadly missed but fondly remembered.
Funeral Friday 20th September. Service at Christ Church, Burbage at 11.30am followed by interment in the churchyard. Will friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the church.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Maggie's Centres.
For further details please contact:- Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, 3 Fairfield Road, Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 7DN. Telephone (01298) 77703 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.