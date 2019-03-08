|
DOBSON Georgina On 21st February 2019, Georgina passed away,
aged 87.
Much loved wife of the late Robert, loving mother to Geoff, Steve, Dave and the late Brian. Beloved grandmother of Lisa, Karen, Elton, Naomi, Charlotte and George. A dear great-grandmother who will be missed.
Funeral service will take place at
St Peter's Church, Hope on
Thursday 14th March at 11.00am, followed by interment at
Buxton Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for R.N.L.I and RAF Benevolent Fund and may be sent to J E Noutch, Hope Road, Bamford, S33 OAL Tel; 01433 651490.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
