SWINDELLS George Henry (Harry) Passed away peacefully at Welby Croft Care Home on Thursday 21st November 2019.
Harry, aged 92 years,
of Chapel-en-le-Frith and
formerly of Whaley Bridge.
The beloved husband to the late Lilian. A dear brother in law and uncle.
Harry will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Macclesfield Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd December at 10.40am. Family flowers only please, donations
if so desired to Ashgate Hospice.
All enquiries to
Bernard Kenney & Daughter,
Buxton Tel 01298 26421
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019