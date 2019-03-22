Home

George Hoyle Notice
HOYLE George Alfred (Alf) Passed away in Stepping Hill Hospital on Monday 18th March 2019.
Alf, aged 90 years of Hartington Gardens and formerly of Peak Dale.
The beloved brother to Ruth and
the late Sheila and Evelyn.
A dear brother-in-law to Charlie.
Alf was a former member of the
Buxton and Chapel-en-le-Frith
Pigeon Racing Club.
Family flowers only please; donations,
if so desired, to The Christie Hospital.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
