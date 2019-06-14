|
Jupe Geoffrey Passed away
Monday 27th May 2019
in hospital, Geoff
aged 70 years, of Buxton.
The dearly loved husband of Kath, father of Denise and Linda,
loving grandad and great grandad
who will be sadly missed by all
his family and many friends.
Funeral service will take place at Buxton Methodist Church at
11.45am on Wednesday 19th June, followed by cremation at
Macclesfield Crematorium.
Will relatives and friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the church.
Family flowers only please. Any kind donations left in his memory will be forwarded to Blythe House Hospice.
Further Inquiries to:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors,
Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road,
Buxton. Tel. (01298) 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on June 14, 2019
