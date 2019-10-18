|
|
|
Pickford Frank Peacefully on
Tuesday 8th October at Macclesfield District General Hospital, Frank, aged 88 years,
of Longnor. Beloved husband of Vera. Funeral Tuesday 22nd October.
Service at St. Bartholomew's Church Longnor at 12.30pm, followed by cremation at Macclesfield Crematorium. Would relatives and friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the church. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Flash & Longnor Community First Responders.
Further inquiries to:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors,
Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Rd,
Buxton, Derbys, SK17 7DN
Tel. (01298) 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 18, 2019