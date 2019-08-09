Home

Forsey and Son Ltd (Somerton)
Pound Lane
Somerton, Somerset TA11 6LZ
01458 272297
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30
Yeovil Crematorium
Somerton
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00
West Street Church
Somerton
Elizabeth Smith Notice
SMITH (née Allsop)
Elizabeth (Betty) Of Somerton, Somerset, formerly of Peak Dale, passed peacefully away at Wessex House Nursing Home, Somerton on 4th August 2019 aged 82.
Wife of the late Ken Smith and
mother to Carole. Cremation at
Yeovil Crematorium on
Wednesday 21st August at 10.40am followed by a Thanksgiving Service
at West Street Church, Somerton
at 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations if desired made payable
to St Margaret's Hospice may be forwarded to Forsey and Son,
Funeral Directors, Pound Pool, Somerton, TA11 6LZ.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 9, 2019
