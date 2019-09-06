|
Ryder Elizabeth Ann
"Ann" Peacefully in the presence
of her loving family on
Friday 30th August at home,
Ann, aged 70 years of Hollinsclough.
The beloved wife of Peter,
treasured mum of Mandy, Steven and Lesley, a much loved mother-in-law, precious granny and great granny
who will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Funeral Thursday 12th September. Service at St. Bartholomew's Church Longnor at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the churchyard.
Will friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the church. No flowers please by request. Donations if desired to
The Midlands Air Ambulance
and The Christie Charity.
Further Inquiries to:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House,
3 Fairfield Road, Buxton, SK17 7DN
Tel. (01298) 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019