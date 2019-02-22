Home

Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00
St. James Church
Sutton
Eileen Eyre Notice
EYRE Eileen Barbara
(née Reynolds) Of Sutton, died 12th February 2019, aged 99 years.
Loving wife of the late Len,
adored mother of Kenny and the late Norman and a treasured nan,
great gran and auntie.
Private cremation.
Service of Thanksgiving for her life at St. James Church, Sutton, Macclesfield at 11 a.m. on Saturday 2nd March 2019. Wear bright colours.
Donations to either Rossendale Trust or Windiway Animal Sanctuary.
Enquiries: 01260 253205.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
