David H Smith Funeral Directors inc Mellor & Smith Ltd (Buxton)
3 Fairfield Road
Buxton, Derbyshire SK17 7DN
01298 77703
Edward Mellor

Notice Condolences

Edward Mellor Notice
MELLOR Edward Unexpectedly on
Wednesday 8th May at
The Royal Stoke University Hospital, Edward, aged 70 years
of Longnor, the beloved son of the
late Lottie Ann Mellor and
fondly remembered by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Thursday 6th June.
Service and interment at
St. Bartholomew's Church,
Longnor at 11.30a.m.
Will relatives and friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the Church.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the RSPCA and Flash & Longnor Community First Responders.
Inquiries to :- Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton. Tel. (01298) 77703 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 31, 2019
