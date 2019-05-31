|
MELLOR Edward Unexpectedly on
Wednesday 8th May at
The Royal Stoke University Hospital, Edward, aged 70 years
of Longnor, the beloved son of the
late Lottie Ann Mellor and
fondly remembered by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Thursday 6th June.
Service and interment at
St. Bartholomew's Church,
Longnor at 11.30a.m.
Will relatives and friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the Church.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the RSPCA and Flash & Longnor Community First Responders.
Inquiries to :- Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton. Tel. (01298) 77703 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 31, 2019
