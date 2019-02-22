Home

David H Smith Funeral Directors inc Mellor & Smith Ltd (Buxton)
3 Fairfield Road
Buxton, Derbyshire SK17 7DN
01298 77703
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00
St.Peter's Church
Fairfield
View Map
Donald Gregory

Notice Condolences

Donald Gregory Notice
Gregory Donald Peacefully on Friday 8th February at The North Manchester General Hospital, Don, aged 89 years,
formerly of Buxton.
Much loved husband of the late Renée, dearly loved dad of Jane, Judith and Paul. Don will be sadly missed
by all of his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at St.Peter's Church, Fairfield on
Monday 4th March at 10.00am followed by cremation at Macclesfield Crematorium. Will relatives and
friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the church. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu of flowers, please forward direct to The Alzheimer's Society and The British Heart Foundation.
For further details of the funeral arrangements please contact:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton. SK17 7DN. Tel. (01298) 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
