Resources More Obituaries for Dianne Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dianne Smith

Notice SMITH Dianne I would like to thank everybody who attended Dianne's funeral on

Monday 13 May at St Peter's Church.

It was refreshing to note the

number of her friends who

came to pay their last respects.

Special thanks to the following

for their expertise and

caring extended to Dianne:

Doctors and staff at Elmwood Surgery,

Case workers at Social Services,

Case worker for The Royal Air Forces Association, staff at the

Argyle Residential Home,

R W Percivals and the staff

at Fairfield Club.



My thanks to you all, on behalf of our family, for being there for Dianne.

Allan Smith Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 31, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices