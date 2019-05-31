|
SMITH Dianne I would like to thank everybody who attended Dianne's funeral on
Monday 13 May at St Peter's Church.
It was refreshing to note the
number of her friends who
came to pay their last respects.
Special thanks to the following
for their expertise and
caring extended to Dianne:
Doctors and staff at Elmwood Surgery,
Case workers at Social Services,
Case worker for The Royal Air Forces Association, staff at the
Argyle Residential Home,
R W Percivals and the staff
at Fairfield Club.
My thanks to you all, on behalf of our family, for being there for Dianne.
Allan Smith
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 31, 2019
