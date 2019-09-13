|
Pereira Dereyck In his 90th year passed away peacefully on the 27th August 2019 at Haddon Hall Care Home, Buxton. Former resident
of Calcutta, Wimbledon and
Haddon Court.
Beloved husband of Grace, he lightened the lives of everyone who knew him with his cheerful smile and witty jokes. He will be greatly missed but widely remembered by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral and celebration of his life is to be held on Thursday 26th September at Stockport Crematorium
"Rowan Chapel" at 1.00pm.
If you are unable to attend, the crematorium offer a web-casting service for family and friends to view the service on-line.
The family request no flowers.
Any donations for the Alzheimers Society or Pancreatic Cancer UK may be sent care of
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services,
67 Church Rd, New Mills, SK22 4NU.
Tel 01663 742772
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019