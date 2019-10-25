|
Boardman Derek Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Ashgate Hospice on Monday 14th October 2019.
Derek, aged 83 years of Whitehough, the beloved husband of the late Ann, loving dad to Alan, Wendy and Ian, a dear grandad, great-grandad, brother and brother-in-law. Donations if so desired to Chapel Male Voice Choir
and Ashgate Hospice.
The funeral service will take place at
St James' Church, Buxworth on Monday 4th November at 12 noon.
All enquiries to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton Tel 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019