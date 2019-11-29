|
|
|
BEAL Derek Joan and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours and everyone for their kind messages of sympathy and donations in memory of Derek.
Special thanks to Rev. Liz England,
a great comfort and help to us.
Many thanks to the carers and nurses who attended Derek and all the
staff at Haddon Hall, also Buxton Conservative Club for their
hospitality and lovely buffet.
Special thanks to R. W. Percival for their help with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019