Hudson Dennis At rest on March 11th 2019 at Abbey Court Care Home, Leek, Dennis, aged 93 years, of Blackshaw Moor, the dearly loved and loving husband of Laura, much loved father of Janet and John,
father-in-law of Robert and Jacqueline,
loving grandad of Rebecca and
great-grandad of Esme and Harriet.
Funeral Wednesday March 27th, Service and Interment at
St Bartholomews Church,
Longnor, at 2.30pm.
Will relatives and friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the church.
No flowers please by request, donations if desired to
Abbey Court Residents Comfort Fund.
Inquiries to S. Sigley & Sons,
Funeral Directors, Leek,
Tel. 01538 382048.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
