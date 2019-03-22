Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel Sigley & Sons
Lyndhurst House, Queen Street
Leek, Staffordshire ST13 6LS
(153) 838-2048
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Hudson

Notice Condolences

Dennis Hudson Notice
Hudson Dennis At rest on March 11th 2019 at Abbey Court Care Home, Leek, Dennis, aged 93 years, of Blackshaw Moor, the dearly loved and loving husband of Laura, much loved father of Janet and John,
father-in-law of Robert and Jacqueline,
loving grandad of Rebecca and
great-grandad of Esme and Harriet.
Funeral Wednesday March 27th, Service and Interment at
St Bartholomews Church,
Longnor, at 2.30pm.
Will relatives and friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the church.
No flowers please by request, donations if desired to
Abbey Court Residents Comfort Fund.
Inquiries to S. Sigley & Sons,
Funeral Directors, Leek,
Tel. 01538 382048.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.