David H Smith Funeral Service (Leek)
Fountain House
Leek, Staffordshire ST13 6JS
01538 399661
David Robinson

David Robinson Notice
ROBINSON David At rest on Monday 10th June at St Oswald's Hospital, Ashbourne, David aged 67 years of Warslow.
Dearly loved and loving partner of Marg. Funeral Monday 15th July. Service at St Lawrence's Church, Warslow at 1.30pm followed by interment in the churchyard.
Will friends wishing to
attend kindly meet at the church.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Hartington Surgery Patients Group or
Warslow Churchyard Mower Fund.
Further inquiries to:- David H. Smith, Funeral Directors, Fountain House Funeral Home, 17/21 Fountain Street, Leek. ST13 6JS Tel (01538) 399661 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on July 12, 2019
