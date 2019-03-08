|
IBBOTSON David
(Ibby) David of Hockerley Lane,
Whaley Bridge, passed away suddenly on 14th February, aged 65.
A lifelong resident of the area he was the eldest son of the late Pat and Alan and dearest brother to Susan, Pauline and James. He was also a much-loved brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle and a special friend to
Geoff, Bill, Roy and Stuart.
Before his retirement David
for many years, worked for DCC.
David's interests were gardening, holidays with friends and family and sport.
In his younger years he was a keen footballer, darts player and
enjoyed bowling.
He will be greatly missed.
The funeral service is at Taxal Church, Friday, 15th March at 1.00 p.m.
and afterwards at Whaley Bowling Club where everyone is welcome.
Donations, if desired to
The British Heart Foundation, c/o Jeremy Unsworth, New Mills.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
