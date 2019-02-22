|
|
|
COOKE Cyril Passed away at a nursing home in Buxton on the
10th February 2019.
Cyril, aged 91 years of Whaley Bridge. The dearly loved husband of the late Jean. He will be sadly missed
by all his loving friends.
The funeral service is to be held at
Taxal Church on Friday 8th March at 2.00pm, followed by interment at Fernilee Churchyard. No flowers by request, donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
All donations and enquiries to
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services, The Courtyard, Market Street, Whaley Bridge, SK23 7LP. Tel: 01663 732064.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More