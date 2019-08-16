|
|
|
BURGESS Colin Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 28th July 2019, aged 82 years.
Colin the much loved Husband of Christine, loving Dad of Susan and John, Michelle and James and Alison and devoted Grandad to Mason.
Colin will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Thornsett Cemetery, New Mills on Tuesday 20th August 2019 at 11.00am.
No Flowers by request
and please do not wear black.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Stockport County
Football Club.
All enquiries to J.T.Howe Funerals,
49 Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith, SK23 0HP. Tele: 01298 938120.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019