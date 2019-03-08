Home

Heath Christine Peacefully in St Barnabas Hospice, Grantham on February 5th, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of Derek, much-loved mother and grandmother of Justin and
his family. She was a well-regarded colleague and friend in admin sections at Buxton Police Station for 23 years. Private committal to be followed by a
service of thanksgiving on
Friday March 15th at 2.00pm at Ruskington Methodist Church.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to St Barnabas Hospice. c/o Co-op Funeral Services Duke Street Sleaford Linc's
NG34 7DX Tel 01529 306311.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
