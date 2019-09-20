|
Hanson (née Longden)
Christine Passed away peacefully on Sunday 15th September in a nursing home in Ross-on-Wye and formerly of Chapel-en-le-Frith.
Christine, aged 75 years,
loving wife of the late Arthur.
A dear sister-in-law of Doreen and Marlene and aunty to Philip and Lesley.
The funeral service will take place
on Saturday 21st September at
White Knowle Churchyard at 10.00am.
All enquiries regarding
the funeral arrangements to
Bernard Kenney and Daughter
Tel: 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019