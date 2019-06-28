|
DENNY Catherine Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on the 18th June 2019. Catherine, aged 63 years,
of Whaley Bridge.
A much loved wife of Mike, a devoted mum to Rachael, loving daughter to Mona, a dear sister to Peter and aunty to Philip. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place on Wednesday, 10th July at Taxal Church Whaley Bridge at 12.00 noon followed by committal at Macclesfield Crematorium at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Blythe House Hospice or Cancer Research UK.
All donations and enquiries to
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services, The Court Yard, Market Street,
Whaley Bridge, High Peak, SK23 7LP.
Tel: 01663 732064.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on June 28, 2019