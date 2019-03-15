|
Hockenhull Carol Clive, Doris, Barry, David, Ronald and all the family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of support
and for their attendance at the
funeral service, which was testament
to how well thought of Carol was.
A big thank you for all the donations to
St. Peter's Church, many thanks for the care received at The Branksome Nursing Home, plus a big thank you to Rev Carl Edwards, the Lee Wood Hotel and to Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors for making the day so special.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
