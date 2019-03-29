|
|
|
WARD Brian Peacefully at home on
Friday 15th March 2019,
Brian aged 88 of Northwich, formerly Buxton.
The dearly beloved husband of Eileen, much loved father of Helen and
a sadly missed brother and uncle.
Funeral to take place on
Tuesday 9th April at 10.45am.
Service at Vale Royal Crematorium, Davenham, Northwich.
Family flowers only please. Donations
if preferred to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Griffiths and Booth Funeral Service
Tel: 01477 532427.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
