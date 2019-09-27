|
|
|
Keyworth Brian Edna, Ann and Lynn would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours
for their kind expressions of sympathy,
cards of condolence and their generous donations to the
Lewy Body Dementia Society in response to the sad passing of Brian.
They would also like to extend their gratitude towards the carers from S&W for their care and kindness.
Many thanks to Rv'd Andrew Parker
for your lovely service and comforting words, to Kathy and Steve for
their hospitality and to
Burbage Band Buxton
for playing throughout the service.
A special thanks to Harry at
R. W. Percival's for his compassion and professionalism throughout the funeral arrangements.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019