Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Keyworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Keyworth

Notice

Brian Keyworth Notice
Keyworth Brian Edna, Ann and Lynn would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours
for their kind expressions of sympathy,
cards of condolence and their generous donations to the
Lewy Body Dementia Society in response to the sad passing of Brian.
They would also like to extend their gratitude towards the carers from S&W for their care and kindness.
Many thanks to Rv'd Andrew Parker
for your lovely service and comforting words, to Kathy and Steve for
their hospitality and to
Burbage Band Buxton
for playing throughout the service.
A special thanks to Harry at
R. W. Percival's for his compassion and professionalism throughout the funeral arrangements.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.