Brian Keyworth

Notice Keyworth Brian Edna, Ann and Lynn would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours

for their kind expressions of sympathy,

cards of condolence and their generous donations to the

Lewy Body Dementia Society in response to the sad passing of Brian.

They would also like to extend their gratitude towards the carers from S&W for their care and kindness.

Many thanks to Rv'd Andrew Parker

for your lovely service and comforting words, to Kathy and Steve for

their hospitality and to

Burbage Band Buxton

for playing throughout the service.

A special thanks to Harry at

R. W. Percival's for his compassion and professionalism throughout the funeral arrangements. Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019