HADFIELD Brian (Spadge) Passed away peacefully in Macclesfield Hospital on
Tuesday 12th November 2019.
Spadge, aged 83 years, of Buxton.
The beloved husband to Grace, a loving dad to Pam and Ian, a dear father in law to Ray and Jane, devoted grandad to Claire, Leanne, Joe and Molly,
a precious gramps to Lewis, Connor, Mia, Sophie, Lydia and Rosie.
A loving brother to Mary and Wendy.
The funeral service will take place
at Macclesfield Crematorium on
Friday 6th December at 10.40am.
At the families request no black clothing but casual wear only.
Family flowers only please, donations
if so desired to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton
www.bernardkenney.com
Tel 01298 26421
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019