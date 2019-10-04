SLATER Brenda 06.10.2018

On the anniversary of the day you went away.



Today's the anniversary of the day

that I lost you,

And for a time it felt as though my life had ended to.

But loss has taught me many things and now I face each day, with hope and happy memories to help me on my way.

And though I'm full of sadness that you're no longer here,

Your influence still guides me and

I still feel you near.

What we shared will never die, it lives within my heart,

Bringing strength and comfort while we are apart.



With love

George, and all your loving family xx Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019