Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:45
Carleton Crematorium
GILL Brenda
nee Baker Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday 9th November 2019.
Brenda, aged 89 years,
formerly of Fairfield, Buxton and
Wages Supervisor of Brake Linings.
Devoted Wife of the late Gordon.
Loving Mum to Pauline and Martin.
Nana Brenda to Sarah and David,
Sister and Auntie.
Brenda will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral to take place on
Monday 25th November 2019 at Carleton Crematorium at 11:45.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Salvation Army
c/o Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Low Moor Road, Bispham, Blackpool.
Tel 01253 500 536
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 22, 2019
