SHILCOCK Betty The family would like to thank everyone for their wonderful support on the loss of Betty. The flowers in her memory were amazing as were the cards and donations. Thank you to the staff at Gilbert's for the buffet.
Thank you to Rev. Carl Edwards who conducted the most beautiful service and a massive thank you to
Daniel Barton and staff at
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors
who were superb and supported us unconditionally.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on June 21, 2019
