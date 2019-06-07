|
SHILCOCK Betty At rest on Wednesday
29th May at her home in Fairfield in the presence of her loving family,
Betty aged 91 years.
Wife of the late Les, devoted mum of Kevin, Ray, Beryl and Annamaria,
sister of Michael and sister in law of Margaret, an adored nannie of beautiful David xx Neil, Marlies, Rebecca and Michael, and a great nannie of her much loved "little ones".
There are no words to say how devastated we are at losing her,
she was far too beautiful for words.
For further details of the funeral arrangement please contact:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton. Tel. (01298) 77703
