|
|
|
HESKETH BERNARD Peacefully in
East Cheshire Hospice on the 17th October 2019. Bernard, aged 75 years of New Mills.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
The funeral service is to take place at Macclesfield Crematorium on
Monday, 4th November at 1.20 pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to East Cheshire Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services,
67 Church Road, New Mills, High Peak, SK22 4NU. Tel: 01663 742772.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019